Female engineering apprentices from Amazon and other businesses including Ricardo, Severn Trent and Capula took part in a series of workshops.

Guests had the opportunity to network and engage in sessions on the common challenges faced by women in engineering, as well as receiving a tour of the site in Sutton, which explained what happens when a customer clicks “buy” on the Amazon website.

Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “It was a pleasure to host this event and bring together female apprentices from our community to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. At Amazon, we are passionate about the career development of young people, especially women in science, technology, engineering and maths, and we hope the guests enjoyed the workshops and the site tour.”

Amelia Warren is a mechatronics and robotics apprentice at Amazon and organised the event.

She said: “The event was very successful and I’m glad we could provide this space for female apprentices to network together and gain an insight into Women in Engineering at Amazon and across the industry.”