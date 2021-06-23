Amazon expansion in Ashfield could lead to more than 500 new jobs being created

The facility, which opened last October in Sutton, forms part of Amazon’s 2.5m square foot presence in the East Midlands – with other centres in Chesterfield and Keyworth.

Now Amazon has revealed plans to significantly increase capacity at its Sherwood Way South base – which could lead to the creation of the equivalent of 500 new full-time jobs, a report to Ashfield District Council states.

Amazon in Sutton has applied for additional car parking as it prepared to take on hundreds of new employees

“The actual number of people employed will be greater than 500 as a proportion will be part-time, working around the Amazon shift patterns, and as such, additional parking spaces are required,” the report says.

“The continued expansion of online retailing - partially caused by Covid-19 issues - has meant that Amazon has reviewed the strategy for the building and its role in their overall operations across the UK.

“Due to rising demand, the company has decided that the building should expand its capacity to handle parcels by the end of 2021 by 36 per cent.”

The application for the new car park, located south of the Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration (MARR) Route, close to Lower Oakham Way and Hamilton Road, also includes new cycle, and alterations for bus stops.

Additional buses would also run to accommodate the new employees, connecting the site with Mansfield and Ashfield’s main centres.

Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, which is based close to the Amazon site, offered the development its full support on the condition it does not create additional light pollution for its outreach operations.