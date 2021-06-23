University's £1 million boost for further education in Mansfield and Ashfield

West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield, where Nottingham Trent University is to develop its presence via a range of courses.

The university had already promised to invest £5 miilion over the next five years to develop its presence in the region, mainly through a variety of courses at the Vision West Nottinghamshire College campus in Mansfield

Now it has announced a commitment of £1 million to support the project to build Ashfield Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre, enhancing NTU’s capability for research and innovation.

The centre, which is to be paid for through the government’s Towns Fund programme, will be a national centre of excellence, focused on promoting and providing the latest technologies and best practice in automated distribution.

MP Ben Bradley, who has warmly welcomed Nottingham Trent University's commitment to further education in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Professor Edward Peck, vice-chancellor of NTU, said: “I am delighted to announce our additional investment to support the centre, a project which is crucial to the future prosperity of the area.

"It is one of the best ways that NTU can support the renaissance of Mansfield and Ashfield.

"Our developments in Mansfield and Ashfield over the last two years bring together the values, expertise and experience of NTU in an area where, previously, we had limited presence.

"Our programme of work has been discussed with and shaped by the voices of local authorities, businesses and third-sector organisations.”

Prof Peck revealed NTU’s commitment at a virtual ‘round table’ meeting attended by council, business and education leaders, including Mansfield’s MP, Ben Bradley, as well as the government’s Minister of State for Universities, Michelle Donelan.

She said: “We want to transform post-16 education so that everyone has the opportunity to gain the skills they need for successful futures.

"I welcome the work NTU has done in this area, and I strongly encourage other universities to follow its lead, widening access to quality education and building partnerships with local colleges.”

Mr Bradley, who is also leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “NTU’s expanded presence in Mansfield and Ashfield is a welcome boost to the area as we look to revive the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.