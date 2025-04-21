WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?! Free event challenges boundaries and redefines possibilities for learning disabled people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Learning disabled and autistic people in Mansfield are invited to join Unanima, on the stage and under the impressive Gaia Earth installation, as roving poets sit, lay, and immerse themselves with attendees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learning disabled people are often defined by assessments that claim to measure intelligence—yet these assessments frequently fail to capture the full spectrum of human capability.

One of the most commonly used psychometric questions asks, “What is the imaginary line that divides the Earth into the northern and southern halves?”—a question many people struggle with, regardless of their disability status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This thought-provoking FREE event, WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?!, will empower attendees by challenging the assumptions behind these assessments and shedding light on what learning-disabled people could achieve with proper support. Every learning-disabled person at the event will receive the answer to that question—an opportunity to reclaim knowledge often withheld from them in SEND schools.

Where do you draw the line flyer

WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?! asks a deeper question: why do we let imaginary lines define what kind of life we have? Through intimate and immersive sessions, roving poets will engage with learning disabled and autistic attendees, crafting written portraits of their dreams and aspirations. If these imaginary lines were removed, where would they be? Who would they be with? What would they be doing? How would their world look if these barriers no longer existed?

Taking place at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday 24 April, from 1:00 – 2:30 PM, WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?! is a free event as part of the inspiring Gaia Earth, an initiative celebrating interconnectedness, reimagining possibilities, and championing inclusivity.