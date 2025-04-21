WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?! Free event challenges boundaries and redefines possibilities for learning disabled people

By Joanne Wakefield
Contributor
Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Learning disabled and autistic people in Mansfield are invited to join Unanima, on the stage and under the impressive Gaia Earth installation, as roving poets sit, lay, and immerse themselves with attendees.

Learning disabled people are often defined by assessments that claim to measure intelligence—yet these assessments frequently fail to capture the full spectrum of human capability.

One of the most commonly used psychometric questions asks, “What is the imaginary line that divides the Earth into the northern and southern halves?”—a question many people struggle with, regardless of their disability status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This thought-provoking FREE event, WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?!, will empower attendees by challenging the assumptions behind these assessments and shedding light on what learning-disabled people could achieve with proper support. Every learning-disabled person at the event will receive the answer to that question—an opportunity to reclaim knowledge often withheld from them in SEND schools.

Where do you draw the line flyerWhere do you draw the line flyer
Where do you draw the line flyer

WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?! asks a deeper question: why do we let imaginary lines define what kind of life we have? Through intimate and immersive sessions, roving poets will engage with learning disabled and autistic attendees, crafting written portraits of their dreams and aspirations. If these imaginary lines were removed, where would they be? Who would they be with? What would they be doing? How would their world look if these barriers no longer existed?

Taking place at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday 24 April, from 1:00 – 2:30 PM, WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?! is a free event as part of the inspiring Gaia Earth, an initiative celebrating interconnectedness, reimagining possibilities, and championing inclusivity.

Related topics:MansfieldEarth
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice