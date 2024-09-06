What's on: "Welcome To The House Of Fun"

Baggy Trousers

Mansfield's Masque Productions take on a the madness of "Our House" in the kaleidoscopic musical written by the nearly 50 year old legendary band lead by Suggs - "Madness".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield are eager to welcome you to "Our House - in the middle of our Street". Leeming Street, Mansfield Palace Theatre, on the 5th to the 9th of November 2024. 7.30pm performances with a Saturday 2.30pm Matinee.

Mansfield’s Masque Productions and Madness have a few things in common. They have both been together since the 1970’s. Both groups have had many members come and go over the years some sticking around much longer than others and they are both, most certainly, musical, each steering a variety of genres in their time. The closest commonality is that they are Made in England and produce top quality entertainment. The main difference as we see it is Madness have an accent and we haven't! Oh but members of Masque are all donning their cockney charm for the show in November of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Madness musical is set in the bands birthplace, Camden, London, and follows Joe Cassey’s life as a 16 year old deciding which way he should turn once school finishes. When showing off to his girlfriend Sarah, the police come a-knocking and Joe is faced with a choice of run or hand himself in. Unable to decide, in a split second his world and Joe splits in two. “Good Joe” hands himself in whilst “Bad Joe” does a runner leaving Sarah to maybe get caught. Both stories are played out to see how each version of himself turns out. There is an upbeat tempo to the show that cannot waver as each story unfolds a bit at a time meaning our Joe, played by Jake Shirley, has to get his skates on backstage as well as on stage with some lightning speed costume changes. Sarah is played by Eleanor Wilkinson, who happens to have recently been crowned Miss Mansfield in the Miss Mansfield and District 2024 competition. She was stunning on the cat walk and has vocals to match which she delivers on in each rehearsal when performing Sarah’s solo “NW5”. “Our House” is Eleanor’s debut with the group and she has been a great new addition to the Masque household.

I was him!

This is going to be a great show for all those Madness groupies out there. And even if you aren’t a massive fan of Madness, you would be mad to miss this one. It is beautifully chaotic and shows off the skills and passions of local people coming together to produce something spectacular for you to enjoy. It's a "Simple Equation", use the link or visit the box office to get yourself some tickets.