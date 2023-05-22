News you can trust since 1952
Visit a truly unique National Garden Scheme garden in Ashfield this weekend

The bank holiday weather forecast is sunshine all the way and what better way of enjoying it than visiting a Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme open garden.

By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:55 BST

Take inspiration from the cleverly designed garden in Sutton, which combines styles of both cottage garden and Japanese-style garden design which is very hard to do well.

East Meets West, at 85 Cowpes Close, is open on Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, from noon-4pm each day. Pre-booking is essential via ngs.org.uk

East Meets West at a Sutton garden.East Meets West at a Sutton garden.
An NGS spokeswoman said: “This small but lovely garden combines the tranquility of the Orient with the colour of a traditional English Cottage garden, with East featuring acers, bamboos and Japanese lanterns with a stream flowing past a cloud tree into a pond with fish and lilies, while West features a trompe d’oeil arch which creates a magical garden illusion.”

The NGS gives visitors access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, raising money for nursing and health charities.

