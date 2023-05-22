Visit a truly unique National Garden Scheme garden in Ashfield this weekend

Take inspiration from the cleverly designed garden in Sutton, which combines styles of both cottage garden and Japanese-style garden design which is very hard to do well.

East Meets West, at 85 Cowpes Close, is open on Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, from noon-4pm each day. Pre-booking is essential via ngs.org.uk

East Meets West at a Sutton garden.

An NGS spokeswoman said: “This small but lovely garden combines the tranquility of the Orient with the colour of a traditional English Cottage garden, with East featuring acers, bamboos and Japanese lanterns with a stream flowing past a cloud tree into a pond with fish and lilies, while West features a trompe d’oeil arch which creates a magical garden illusion.”