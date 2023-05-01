Two-time Paralympic gold medallist wants people to join him for charity run

One of the most-inclusive events of its type in the UK, Run with Rich is a friendly, fun, and welcoming event, which sees disabled and non-disabled people take part alongside each other.

Richard, who competes on prosthetics after being born with a double through-knee congenital amputation, won 200 metres gold at both the London 2012 and the Rio 2016 Paralympics during a stella athletics career which included becoming a world and European champion on multiple occasions and saw him become one of the Britain’s most well-known disabled runners.

Now he combines his time with helping disabled people overcome different challenges and help remove obstacles which may otherwise prevent them from achieving their potential.

Richard Whitehead high fives participants at the start of the 2022 Run with Rich event in Nottingham.

He launched his own charity, the Richard Whitehead Foundation, which provides people with mentoring, equipment, and support.

A big part of the foundation’s work is encouraging people to get active and on June 18, Richard will be at Holme Pierrepoint Country Park, Nottingham, for the charity’s annual Run with Rich fundraising event.

There are two distance options: a one-mile route which includes sensory experiences and is perfect for families with small children, people with complex needs, or those who have just started running; and a 5km loop around the lake at Holme Pierrepoint.

Richard will be taking part in both runs, meaning anyone who signs up will be able to run alongside one of Britain’s most successful Para athletes.

Richard Whitehead runs alongside young participants.

Entry is £15 for adults, £5 for juniors and free for under-fives, with all the money raised helping support the foundation’s work using sport and movement to help people with a disability achieve their life goals.

Paul Brackley, charity project manager, said: “Our Run with Rich event is not only an important fundraising event for the foundation which will help us expand our work and help more people with a disability, but it is also a fantastic example of what we stand for as a charity.

“It is completely inclusive; anyone can take part their own way. Whether that means running, walking or rolling or going the distance with a running frame, wheelchair, or crutches – everyone is welcome to take part their way with Rich and be part of something very special.”

Participants in 'Run with Rich' can complete the courses 'their way' and the event is open to everyone.

