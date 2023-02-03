Visit Nottinghamshire has rounded up the top 10 things to do this Valentine’s Day, so, whether you’re looking for a classic romantic meal for two, or something a little more unique, we have it all here in Nottinghamshire.

Peggy's House Band play Blues & Ballads: Valentines Special: A theme explored by countless artists, from Miles Davis to Brad Mehldau, these performances offer a wonderful balance of earthy, soulful toe-tapping blues, contrasted with the intimate, lyrical beauty of Peggy’s favourite jazz ballads.• Address: Peggy's Skylight, 3 George Street, Nottingham NG1 3BH.• Date: February 14.• Price: £12 for tickets.

From Cocktails and Meals for two, to romantic strolls through the Dukeries, there's something for everyone this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day at Bistrot Pierre: Spend this Valentine’s Day at Bistrot Pierre with a loved one and show how much you care with their exquisite special 3 course Valentine’s Set Menu. Bistrot Pierre is a must visit this Valentine’s Day• Address: 13-17 Milton Street, Nottingham NG1 3EN.• Date: February 14.• Price: £34.95 per person.

Snowdrop Walks at Belvoir Castle: Enjoy a ramble amongst the snowdrops at the magical Belvoir Castle estate with your beau. A walk through the spectacular grounds is a wonderful way to spend a couple of hours with your loved one.• Address: Belvoir Castle, Belvoir, Grantham, Leicestershire NG32 1PE.• Date: Various.• Price: £12 for adults and £7 for children.OR;Snowdrops at Holme Pierrepont Hall: Holme Pierrepont is renowned for its glorious displays of Snowdrops in February, along with other winter flowering plants including hellebores, aconites, cyclamen, cornus and winter flowering irises. This Special Nottingham location is a great place for a romantic walk.• Address: Holme Pierrepont Hall, Holme Lane, Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire NG12 2LD.• Date: February 5-March 12, daily except Saturdays.• Price: Children: Free, Adults: from £5 each.

9 to 5 The Musical: There aren’t many better date nights than going to see a musical together. Following their very successful production of Sister Act in 2022, West Bridgford Operatic Society are excited to be returning to the Squire Performing Arts Centre in Feb 2023 to perform Dolly Parton's smash-hit, 9-5 The Musical.• Address: Squire Performing Arts Centre, 9 Arboretum Street, Nottingham NG1 4JB.• Date: February 14-18.• Price: £10-£16.

Valentine's Day at The Hockley Arts Club: Indulge yourself this Valentine’s Day as The Hockley Arts Club bring you an unmissable combination of drinks to start your evening just right or to relax with after your romantic meal. They've got a carefully curated selection of the most indulgent cocktails, paired with a special sharing cocktail & chocolatey treats.• Address: The Hockley Arts Club, 20A Carlton Street, Nottingham NG1 1NN.• Date: February 14.• Price: £21.95 per person.

Visit St. Mary’s Church Edwinstowe: Where better visit this Valentine’s Day than the place where the famous Robin Hood married his beautiful bride, Maid Marian? This gorgeous little church in the heart of Sherwood Forest is well worth a visit. Whilst you’re in the area, why not go for a romantic walk through the majestic forest itself at Sherwood Pines?• Address: Church Street, Edwinstowe, Mansfield NG21 9QA.• Date: Various.• Price: Free.

MeetspaceVR: If romantic strolls and candlelit dinners for two aren’t really your thing, then perhaps a date slaying virtual zombies is your idea of a good time? Save 50% this Valentine’s Day at Nottingham’s premier virtual reality gaming base by using the code FREELOVE.• Address: Cairns Street, Victoria Centre, North Car Park, Nottingham NG1 3QN.• Date: February 14.• Price: Various (50 per cent off with the code FREELOVE).

Three-course meal at the Cumin: For a true taste of North Indian and Punjabi Cuisine this Valentine’s Day, head to Cumin for their 3 course Valentine’s Day meal. This gem which is just a stone’s throw away from Old Market Square is well worth the visit.• Address: The Cumin, 62-64 Maid Marian Way, Nottingham NG1 6BJ.• Date: February 14.• Price: £31.95 per person.

Valentine's Day at Colwick Hall: Colwick Hall is hosting a Valentine’s Day meal for two on the 14th of February; or if you already have plans on the 14th, head there throughout February for an afternoon tea for two!• Address: Colwick Hall Hotel, Racecourse Road, Nottingham, NG2 4BH.• Date: February 14 (dinner); Various dates (afternoon tea).• Price: £45 per person (3 course dinner); £50 (afternoon tea for two).