Mr Miliband, shadow climate change and net zero secretary was joined by Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, to face questions from students at Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College about education and climate concerns today, February 2.

The event, involving politics and environmental science students, followed a series of debates, Q&As and open discussions with leading figures across the health, education and political sector – students recently joined a debate about democracy with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson among others.

Ed Miliband MP at Mansfield & Ashfield Sixth Form College.

Students quizzed the two Labour politicians about education and the environment.

Charlie Drysdale, a politics student, asked how Labour would tackle the rising levels of inequality in education and ensure every young person in the UK had equal opportunities to higher education.

Mr Miliband said: “One specific thing we are committed to as a party is putting VAT on private school fees. That will bring in £1.8 billion to state education, bringing more breakfast clubs in schools and seeing more investment in education.”

He said investment in greener schools is the way forward to save on energy bills and prioritise money for education.

Ed Miliband MP and Mayor Andy Abraham with students at Mansfield & Ashfield Sixth Form College.

Other questions included about renewable energy, air pollution and offshore wind farms.

Mr Abrahams took the opportunity to talk about cycle routes in Mansfield, and investment and improvement of green spaces across the district.

Afterwards, 17-year-old politics student Tilly Foulds said: “I enjoyed it, but it was nerve-wracking asking a question.”

Fellow politics student Jordyn Newton, also 17, said: “He gave straight answers unlike most politicians do. I was very happy with the answers he gave us.”

Tilly Foulds, a 17-year-old environmental science student, asked a question about afforestation.

