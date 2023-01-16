So whether you’re loved up for Valentine’s Day, or just want to show your friends and family what they mean to you, book now and treat them to a night of great entertainment at your local theatre.

Matt Andrew leads a vocal quartet in Oh What a Nite! on Wednesday, February 8. This tribute to Frankie Valli tells the story of the Four Seasons from how they formed and their rise to the dizzy heights of television appearances, fame and fortune. Comedy host Leye D Johns can’t be kept away from the stage for too long either, bringing a lighthearted flavour to proceedings and ensuring the crowd leave with a big smile on their face. The show has a way of bringing current hits to life too, with that same Doo Wop style. Come along for stunning costumes, choreography and more. See mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873629173

The Legends of American Country returns for another fantastic night of toe-tapping country music nostalgia on Thursday, February 9. The show pays tribute to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers as well as icons Hank Williams, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, John Denver and Jim Reeves. Featuring countless well-known singalong hit songs, the show is made up of three fantastic singers who are accompanied by a live band of musicians with that authentic Tennessee sound, coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art production that will transport you all the way hand-clapping and toe-tapping to Nashville and back in one night. See mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873629130

Mansfield's Palace Theatre, on Leeming Street in the town centre.

Keeping the faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the nation, Northern Live – Do I Love You features an 11-piece band with four lead vocalists performing more than 30 original hits. Join us on Friday, February 10 and expect to hear Out on the Floor, There’s a Ghost in my House, Do I Love You, Tainted Love, The Snake and many more. See mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873629128

Queen Rhapsody on Saturday, February 11, is the ultimate live concert experience with stunning accuracy in sound and vision, producing a high-energy show which will rock the house with a top hit after hit show. The world will never see Queen perform with Freddie Mercury again but Rhapsody gets very close. Featuring hits from every decade of Queen’s musical legacy, such as Under Pressure, Somebody to Love, We are the Champions and Crazy Little Thing Called Love. See mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873629132

After a fantastic sold-out run in London’s West End, the critically-acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney – Queen Of The Night is back on tour and celebrating the music and life one of the greatest singers of our time. See it in Mansfield on Thursday, February 23 and enjoy hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Higher Love, One Moment in Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You and many more. See mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873626492

Join us on Friday, February 24, to celebrate the glory days of top vocal group Odyssey, one of the most popular soul/disco acts of their era. Their success culminated in the early 1980s when they topped the charts with Use It Up And Wear It Out, scoring several other top-10 hits in Britain and throughout the world. Their first smash single, Native New Yorker, was an international hit late in 1977. In the UK, Use It Up shot to the top 10 and was a number one chart hit, followed by If You’re Looking For A Way Out, Inside Out, and the Lamont Dozier classic Going Back To My Roots, among others. See mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873621312

Our fabulous February comes to an end on Tuesday, February 28,h with the greatest hits of Motown in How Sweet It Is. This stunning and 100 per cent live show combines first-class music with the slickest choreography and an amazing band, to deliver truly outstanding performances for the best Motown experience you will ever have! This show will have you Dancing on the Ceiling with songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many, many more. See mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873629205

