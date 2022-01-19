This is a typical, orthodox version of the panto, 'Cinderella'. But Mansfield's Palace Theatre is to stage an adults-only production too.

Or even if the actors had had one too many?

Well, now is your chance to find out because Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is to stage an adults-only version of the panto favourite ‘Cinderella’ as a Valentine’s Day treat on Monday, February 14 (7.30 pm).

‘Cinderella: P***ed Panto’ promises to be a hilarious show, packed with innuendo, cheeky comedy routines and saucy parodies of well-known songs, says the theatre. And the audience is invited to be naughty too.

Comedy legend Bobby Davro, who stars in a family panto, 'Wizard Of Oz', at Mansfield's Palace Theatre at Easter. (PHOTO BY: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Palace said: “There will be an audience vote for the one performer who must complete savage drinking challenges throughout the show.

"As the victim gets more and more sozzled, they must, along with the rest of the cast, keep the show rolling on, so that Cinderella finally gets the happy ending she’s been yearning for.

"Will the Ugly Sisters get through their tongue twisters after eight shots of sambuca? There’s only one way to find out.”

The pickled panto is just one of the shows the Palace has lined up between now and the spring.

A more orthodox version of ‘Cinderella’ provides fun for all the family during half-term, also on Monday, February 14, at 2 pm.

Join Made To Measure Productions as they bring the magical story to life with some stunning scenery, colourful costumes and toe-tapping tunes.

Another family panto, ‘Wizard Of Oz’, is one of the highlights of Easter at the Mansfield theatre on Sunday, April 10 (2 pm and 6 pm).

The show stars comedy legend Bobby Davro as Scarecrow and singer Stevi Ritchie, of ‘The X Factor’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fame, as Tin Man.

The Palace says it will be “packed with brilliant dance routines, well-known pop songs and lots of audience participation”.

More family entertainment is lined up on Tuesday, February 22 when the theatre hosts ‘Pinocchio’, a short ballet.

Three child-friendly performances at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm, presented by Northern Ballet, each last only 40 minutes and are billed as “a perfect introduction to live theatre for the little ones”.

To book tickets for any of these shows, visit the Palace Theatre website here or call 01623 633133.