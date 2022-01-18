'Dancing On Ice' delight for Kirkby skater Mark Hanretty and his Pussycat Doll

Kirkby's Mark Hanretty with his celebrity partner, Kimberly Wyatt, of The Pussycat Dolls, on Sunday's opening show of the 2022 ITV series of 'Dancing On Ice'.

Mark, 36, has become a regular as one of the professional skaters on the show, which opened for its 14th series on Sunday.

This is his ninth appearance, and the celebrity he has been partnered with is American singer, dancer and actress Kimberly Wyatt, 39, who is best known as a member of the band, The Pussycat Dolls.

The pair made an instant impact in Sunday’s opener when six of the 12 competing duos strutted their stuff. They performed to the hit ‘What About Us’ by Pink, earning good marks and not only safely avoiding the bottom two but also finishing a close second to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stalwart Brendan Cole and his pro partner.

Kirkby ice skater and dancer Mark Hanretty, who is back for another series of the ITV show, 'Dancing On Ice'. (PHOTO BY: Steve Brown/ITV)

Mark told the Chad: “It went well. Kimberly has never really skated before but she has amazing potential.

"We were second on the night, so the front-runners are beginning to establish themselves.

"Hopefully, this will be the year when I can win it.”

Mark also expressed his delight on Instagram, posting: “What a night! Proud of Kimberly and how well she skated.

Mark Hanretty, who is making his eighth appearance as one of the professional skaters on 'Dancing On Ice'.

"Thanks for all the kind messages. I am so excited about what’s to come.

"Big love to all the amazing people behind the scenes, helping is to do what we love.”

Kimberly, who was crowned ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ champion on BBC in 2015, said: “I’m just so excited to see what I can do. I’m up for a challenge.”

Glasgow-born Mark lives in the Kirkby area with his wife Kathy, a fellow skating coach, and their two young children, Lukasz and Liola.

Mark has yet to pocket the ‘Dancing On Ice’ title but, in 2020, he made history by partnering the show’s first blind contestant, Scottish Paralympics sprinter Libby Clegg, helping her to reach the final.

And he says it is ‘an honour and privilege’ simply to be asked back each year to compete on such a prestigious show.

"Professional skaters from all over the world apply for this job,” Mark revealed. “I am one of only two Brits on the professional team.”

His first partner, back in 2011,was TV personality and ‘EastEnders’ star Nadia Sawalha, while others have included slimming guru Rosemary Conley, former Labour MP Oona King, TV presenter Donna Air and Saira Khan, a former panellist on the TV show, ‘Loose Women’.

Mark disclosed that all the celebrity contestants begin their challenge by spending 30 hours with an ice-skating coach. They then team up with their pro partner for about two months of training before the show airs.

Mark began figure skating at the age of ten and after years as a single skater, he switched to ice dancing and teamed up successfully with American Christina Chitwood.

They represented Team GB at world championships and European championships, and were bronze medallists at the British Championships in 2008 and 2010.

In recent years, he has conducted coaching sessions at both the Lammas Leisure Centre’s rink in Sutton and the National Ice Centre in Nottingham.

He also keeps himself busy as a TV commentator for Eurosport and as a choreographer for the Olympic Games.