Sutton Rambling Club visits Padley Gorge this October

The highlights will be the spectacular Padley Gorge, picturesque moorland walking and a delightful riverside walk by the Derwent. A shorter walk should be available and, as always, new members are always made most welcome.

The ramble will start by the Robin Hood Inn on the A619 close to Baslow village.

From there they, they will head up on to the rocky outcrop of Gardoms Edge and then cut across Jack Flat past Wellington's Monument and enjoy a scenic walk along Baslow Edge before linking up with the White Edge Moor path as they embrace some wonderful remote moorland scenery.

Padley Gorge

At the northern end of the moor, ramblers soon arrive at the National Trust Longshaw Estate and stop for a lunch break by the cafe. A variety of refreshments available here or you can choose to eat your own picnic lunch whilst enjoying a panoramic view of the estate.

In the afternoon, walkers head south through Granby Wood and onwards to the highlight of the day, the magnificent Nether Padley Gorge, a dramatic deep valley within a woodland setting including gentle flowing streams and tumbling waterfalls.

Onwards then to Yarncliff Wood and into Grindleford village for probably a mid-afternoon break.

They will then pass by the bottom of Mag Clough, along the New Road and past Knouchley Farm eventually meeting up with the River Derwent.

It finishes with a pleasant steady riverside path walk through Calver and Bubnell villages to arrive at Baslow for a 6pm coach departure home.

In the morning, the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am, and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside the Asda store in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick up points en-route.

The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please ring Helen on 07592886381 or John on 07749164455.