Sutton Rambling Club ramble Sunday September 14 Win Hill/Crook Hill 14

The club continue their attractive programme with a beautiful 12 mile circular walk from Heatherdene car park alongside Ladybower Reservoir in the Dark Peak area.

It will include Win Hill and the twin peaks of Crook Hill.There will be a shorter walk option. New members are always made most welcome and the first coach journey is free. Please bring sufficient food and drink as there are no refreshments en route.

The ramble begins at Heatherdene where toilets are available. We head for the Dam wall and then turn right to follow a path alongside Ladybower Reservoir. We then take a path to the left through woodland ascending gradually to a path above Parkin Clough. Then a steady walk up a fairly steep path to the top of Win Hill. We will then have a 10 minute break and, weather permitting, be rewarded with some breathtaking views.

After this break we drop down onto a ridge to follow a Roman road looking towards Lose Hill and Mam Tor. Our next landmark is Hope Cross for our 30 minute picnic lunch stop.

Hope Cross

We then descend into the valley below crossing the Alport river and the Snake Road. We then ascend past Rowlee Farm enjoying more beautiful scenery. Continuing on to Bridgend Pasture we can now see Crook Hill ahead. We

then explore the twin summits of Crook Hill. Then heading downhill into a field below the Crook Hill Farm, dropping down behind a barn and following a footpath to the road. We then cross a viaduct. The last section of this lovely ramble takes us down to the Ladybower Inn where there should be ample time for refreshment before walking the last 10 minutes back to Heatherdene car park. The coach departs for home at 6.30pm.

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £14, accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact Sharon on 07811661104 or John on 07749164455 Alternatively please visit our regularly updated website www.suttonramblingclub.com