Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Rowsley Walk Sunday November 9

Haddon Estate looking towards Bakewell

Our latest ramble explores the outer reaches of the Haddon and Chatsworth Estates with a lunchtime visit to Edensor. This will be a circular walk of approximately 10 miles. As always there will be a shorter walk option. New members are most welcome and the first walk is free with no coach fare charge.

The walk begins at Rowsley, where toilets are available. After a brief walk along the main road we head up Church Lane and turn left along a footpath towards the A6 . Then turn north along Park Lane and climb through beautiful scenery above Haddon Hall towards Rowsley Moor.

We then plunge into woodland and climb to the ridge overlooking Calton Pastures and the Chatsworth Estate.

We then descend through Calton Pastures past the famous Russian Cottage. This was inspired by a model of a Russian farmhouse gifted to the 6th Duke of Devonshire in 1855 by the brother of Tsar Nicholas of Russia.

Edensor Village

We carry on down to Edensor for lunch. This path offers a panoramic view of Chatsworth House,the River Derwent and the Hunting Tower. Tea room and toilets at Edensor. The present village was relocated here in the 19th century.

After this pleasant break we follow the road through the village towards Bakewell At the junction with Handley Lane we pass an ancient milestone.. We continue to Ballcross Farm where we join a permissive track into beautiful woodland high above Bakewell. The autumn leaves will make this a stunning colourful experience.

We continue through Manners Wood. After a short descent we turn east through Rowsley Moor Wood to return to Rowsley where there should be time for refreshments before boarding the coach from the shopping outlet for a 4.00pm departure home.

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £14,accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact Sharon on 07811661104 or John on 07749164455 Alternatively visit our regularly updated website on www.suttonramblingclub.com