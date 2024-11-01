Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Offerton Moor Ramble - November 10th
The ramble will start from Leadmill, take the gate against the bridge and head west across field through Callow Wood. Emerging from the wood we skirt the hillside to join the road past Offerton Hall. During this section we can see fantastic views of the Hope Valley with glimpses of Ladybower Reservoir
Onwards then to Shatton Lane past the mast on to Shatton Moor We then swing north along Brough Lane and descend into Brough village.
After a break we start the return journey eastwards towards Shatton .We then enjoy contrasting scenery following the course of the River Derwent along the Derwent Valley Heritage Way
We board our coach by the Plough Inn at Leadmill for the journey home.
In the morning our coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £12,, accompanied juniors free.
For further information please ring Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455' Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com