Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Doctors Gate Walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The club continues its attractive fortnightly walks programme on Sunday 1st September, with an exploration of the intriguing and spectacular Doctors Gate path from Old Glossop to the top of Snake Pass in the Dark Peak area. We then cross the moors via the Pennine Way and descend past the Kinder Reservoir into Hayfield. having completed 11 miles. There are no refreshment facilities en route so please ensure you bring adequate food and drink for the day. New members are always most welcome and there is invariably a shorter route option.

The walk begins in Old Glossop and we make a gradual climb past Shire Hill to Mossey Lea Farm The valley quickly narrows following Shelf Brook through beautiful moorland scenery. We pass along Crooked Clough for a short distance before ascending out of the valley to "Old Woman" where we leave the Doctors Gate path and link up with the Pennine Way. There will be a short break at some point in this section.

We then cross the A57 Snake Pass road and eventually reach Featherbed Moss. Pssing Glead Hill we arrive at Moss Hill where we will enjoy another short break taking in panoramic views of Kinder Scout and other surrounding hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onwards then with a descent along William Clough, past White Brow and the Kinder Reservoir to the delightful village of Hayfield. There should be time to sample the pubs/tea rooms before boarding our coach at the bus station for a 6.30pm scenic journey home.

Doctors Gate Path

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 007749164455 Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com