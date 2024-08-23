Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Doctors Gate Walk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The walk begins in Old Glossop and we make a gradual climb past Shire Hill to Mossey Lea Farm The valley quickly narrows following Shelf Brook through beautiful moorland scenery. We pass along Crooked Clough for a short distance before ascending out of the valley to "Old Woman" where we leave the Doctors Gate path and link up with the Pennine Way. There will be a short break at some point in this section.
We then cross the A57 Snake Pass road and eventually reach Featherbed Moss. Pssing Glead Hill we arrive at Moss Hill where we will enjoy another short break taking in panoramic views of Kinder Scout and other surrounding hills.
Onwards then with a descent along William Clough, past White Brow and the Kinder Reservoir to the delightful village of Hayfield. There should be time to sample the pubs/tea rooms before boarding our coach at the bus station for a 6.30pm scenic journey home.
In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 007749164455 Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.