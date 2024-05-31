Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Alton
The ramble will start at the village of Denstone and will walk sections of the Churnet Valley and also encounter the Staffordshire Way. There will be a lunch break at the "Ramblers Retreat" inn with refreshments available. The pub is located near the "Lords Bridge" spanning the River Churnet.
In mid afternoon there will be another break at Croxden Abbey, an English Heritage property but with free entry The ruins date back to the 12th century. No refreshments at this location.
On our return to Denstone there should be time to visit "The Tavern" a delightful 17th century hostelry. Our coach will depart for home from the nearby bus stop at 6.00pm
In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am .There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.
For further information please ring John on 07749164455 or visit our regularly updated website www.suttonramblingclub.com