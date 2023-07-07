This year’s event will take place on Sutton Lawn on Saturday, August 5, from 10.30am-10pm.

Last year’s event attracted 12,500 visitors who flocked to the park to watch performances from local singers, a poetry reading, and a historical play.

Now the council is looking for singers, dancers, sports groups, and performers to put on a show on either the main stage or community stage. Interested people and groups can apply online at rebrand.ly/AshfieldDay

Crowds browsing the market stalls at Ashfield Day 2022. Picture: Ashfield Council

The event’s market village was a huge hit last year and is returning this year with a variety of stalls offering goods including candles, wax melts, clothing, accessories, pet accessories, gifts, crafts, and baked sweet and savoury treats.

Now charities, community groups, and heritage groups are being encouraged to send in their applications to be part of the event by July 28. They can apply online at outoftheboxevents.co.uk/ashfield-charityandcommunity

Anyone who is interested in having a stall for the day can apply online at outoftheboxevents.co.uk/ashfield-traders

Ashfield Day is set to be bigger and better this year with a line-up of top tribute acts on the main stage, a huge funfair, an armed forces and emergency services area, two bars serving alcohol and soft drinks, a food court, the community stage and Feel Good Families marquee, free face painting, an open-air cinema, an extreme sports area, a dog show, and animal experiences.

Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “Ashfield Day is the perfect opportunity for local charities, community groups and heritage groups to increase awareness of their causes. We encourage everyone to apply for a space, we value the different element that these groups bring to our events, and we would love to see more groups at the event.