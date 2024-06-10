Spinners, Weavers and Friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers may have a lengthy title, but it reflects the broad range of skills and interests of it's members.

Many members enjoy a range of fibre arts such as spinning yarn, felting, knitting, weaving, dying and crochet. The guild is able to support these interests with friendly members, a library of books to borrow, and specialist equipment hire.

The group was formed on 11.11.82 by Jo Pargin. It was an offshoot of the Nottingham Guild. As members of the national Association of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers it is part of a larger network of skilled members who share their art and interests.

New members are invited to Annesley Parish Hall on the second and fourth Sundays of the month, from 10am. Meetings generally include the sharing of hints and tips and a chance to show off what has been made recently. There is always someone who has knowledge to share if you are new to a particular skill or you have something you are stuck with.

Spinner, Weavers and Friends