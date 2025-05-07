Short story writing competition launched in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield's Townscape Heritage Project has launched a short story writing competition and is holding an inspiration event next month for would-be writers, which will shine a light on some of the town's more 'horrible histories'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries to Mansfield’s Short Story Competition 2025 can explore any subject, theme, or genre up to a maximum of 3,000 words. The competition is open to anyone aged 16 or over and all stories must be submitted by 31 July.

Anyone seeking guidance and ideas for how to write their own short story can sign up for an inspiration evening at Mansfield Museum on Wednesday 4 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Moon-Tracy, a local writer and practitioner, will lead a short story writing workshop and Chapter 4 Young Actors Company will present tales from Mansfield’s darker past to help fire up imaginations. Places are free but strictly limited. Seats can be booked on the museum website (link opens in new window).

Mansfield's Short Story Writing Competition

First prize in the competition is £100 in Amazon vouchers. There will also be Amazon voucher prizes for second and third place winners.

All entries will be judged anonymously by a judging panel comprising Theresa Workman, Townscape Heritage Activities Co-ordinator; Paul Williams, of Brunts Charity; and Allan Barham, of The Old Mansfield Society. The winners will be announced on Monday 18 August.

Organiser Theresa Workman said: “We hope this competition will draw wide interest and maybe even unearth some new writing talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is part of the broader Townscape Heritage Project, which seeks to enhance the architectural quality of Mansfield’s historic centre while fostering educational opportunities and community engagement. The townscape project is supported by players of The National Lottery via The National Lottery Heritage Fund which celebrates local heritage and creativity.”

All entries must be:

no more than 3,000 words (excluding the title)

Written in English

Double spaced typed at 12pt size in either the Arial or Times New Roman fonts

Submitted as a PDF or Microsoft Word file with no reference to the author’s name anywhere in the file

Have a name and phone number of the author added to the body of the entry email sent to the Regen Team (link opens in email app).

More details of the competition and how to submit an entry can be found at the Townscape Heritage Project website (link opens in new window) or from leaflets at Mansfield Museum, Mansfield Library, or Toffee Hut coffee shops on Regent Street and in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre. They can also be provided in PDF form by emailing the Regen Team (link opens in email app).