Sherwood Forest Trust Woodland Festival – A weekend of wild fun!

Join us for the Sherwood Forest Trust Woodland Festival at Thoresby Park (NG22 9EP) on 26th & 27th July, from 10am to 4pm each day – a brilliant, FREE family day out celebrating the wonders of our woodlands, wildlife and heritage.

There’s loads for all ages to enjoy:

Sketch the forest with local artist Martin Clarkson

Sherwood Forest Trust Woodland Festival

Have a go at Archery with the Sherwood Outlaws!

Forage for wild treats with Hannah from Kindful and Wild

Go exploring with Hairy Tom’s Forest School treasure hunts

Hear magical tales from the Wild Man of the Woods

Discover the world of bees with Wild Hill Apiary

Meet the legendary Sheriff of Nottingham himself!

It’s a fantastic weekend for families to relax, explore and reconnect with nature – with over 40 stalls and entertainers, and most workshops and activities are completely free to join.

We’ll also have some delicious food stalls, a traditional carousel and thrilling archery with the Sherwood Outlaws (fees apply).

Parking is just £5 for the whole day – please bring cash, as some stalls and activities may not accept card payments.

For the full weekend itinerary and map, head over to our website:

Mark your calendars and come along for a fun, forest-filled weekend – we can’t wait to welcome you!