Rhubarb Farm supports The National Garden Scheme
Rhubarb Farm, Hardwick St. Langwith, nr Mansfield. NG20 9DR. 10.30am – 3 pm.
This two-acre horticultural social enterprise provides training and volunteering opportunities to 60 ex-offenders, drug and alcohol misusers, older people, school students, people with mental and physical ill health and learning disabilities.
There are 8 polytunnels, 100 hens, pigs, a donkey, and a Shetland pony. A plethora of garden related buildings and gardens with copious vegetable planting and plants for sale.
A chance to meet and chat with volunteers and staff.
Wheelchair access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, card payments.