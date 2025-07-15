Rhubarb Farm supports The National Garden Scheme

By Julie Davison
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 14:08 BST
Rhubarb Farm, Langwith
Rhubarb Farm, Langwith
This award winning horticultural enterprise is open Thursday 17th July to raise money for The National Garden Scheme

Rhubarb Farm, Hardwick St. Langwith, nr Mansfield. NG20 9DR. 10.30am – 3 pm.

This two-acre horticultural social enterprise provides training and volunteering opportunities to 60 ex-offenders, drug and alcohol misusers, older people, school students, people with mental and physical ill health and learning disabilities.

There are 8 polytunnels, 100 hens, pigs, a donkey, and a Shetland pony. A plethora of garden related buildings and gardens with copious vegetable planting and plants for sale.

A chance to meet and chat with volunteers and staff.

Wheelchair access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, card payments.

