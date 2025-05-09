Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

OperaUpClose is thrilled to announce its acclaimed production, OperaCocktail is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on the 15th May. This vibrant, one-hour performance offers a fresh take on beloved opera classics, presented in sparkling English translations and infused with modern sensibilities.

Set against the backdrop of a summer's day picnic, OperaCocktail follows five friends navigating the complexities of life and love. The production features a dynamic selection of arias and ensembles from renowned composers such as Puccini, Mozart, Verdi, Bizet, and more. Audiences can look forward to iconic pieces like the "Habanera" from Carmen, the "Drinking Song" from La Traviata, and "Send in the Clowns" from Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

Building on the success of previous tours, including performances at venues like Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol and the Ventnor Fringe on the Isle of Wight, the 2026 tour aims to reach even broader audiences across the UK. OperaUpClose continues its mission to make opera accessible and engaging, bringing high-quality productions to both traditional theatres and unconventional spaces.

The Cast of OperaCocktail

The ensemble cast features some of the UK's brightest talents, with performances by:

Felicity Buckland as Carmen (Mezzo)

as Carmen (Mezzo) Claire Wild/Elinor Jane Moran as Tanya (Soprano)

as Tanya (Soprano) Brenton Spiteri as Freddie (Tenor)

as Freddie (Tenor) James Longford as Joe (Piano)

as Joe (Piano) Emily Wilson/Hannah Shilvock as Lenny (Clarinet)

Directed by Flora McIntosh, OperaCocktail promises an evening of emotional depth, humor, and musical brilliance.