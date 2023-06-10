North Nottinghamshire cat rescue to host Midsummer fair
The event takes place at the Summit Centre, Pavilion Rd, Kirkby, on Sunday, July 2, from noon-4pm.
There will be a tombola with all proceeds made going directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.
There will be a large variety of small businesses attending including Once Upon a Ice Cream outside andm in the cafe area, Sarah Leigh Make-Up & Beauty, Lisa’s Old School Treats and Kirsty’s Gift Corner, as well as the rescue’s own fundraising stall.
Small businesses set to be present in the sports hall include: Precious Angels Boutique; The Lounge Room; Feeling Crafty; Sally’s Pamperhut; The Story Keeper by Kerrie; TropicSkincareMade4U; Helen’s Creations; Bow Selector; Avon with Mel; Tangle Duck; Bizzybeecraft4you; Dolly Day Dreams; EveAndIvyCreations; Loulabelle’s Home Aromas; Love Burt Handcrafted Frames & Prints; Debz Doggie Delights; Home Crafts by Nicky; Hummingbird Sparkles; Love from Boo, Bob and Floss xxx; Lovemonkey Art; Half Moon Handmade Gifts; The Wendy House Wishes; Crystalmoon Magic; Lou-Lou’s Candles; Crazy Cat Crochet UK; Totally Spellbound; Jellybeans Home Decor; Twinkle Bunny; WHRWoodworks; Handmade Resin by Suey; By Gwyneth; Cas’s Colourful Gifts; and New Beginnings Tarot Reading.
For more details, see fb.me/e/155md8G0P