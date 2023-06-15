New inclusive singing group in Mansfield proves an instant success

This new weekly session, called Open Voices, is part of MfE's 40th anniversary project celebrating inclusion in music.

Music for Everyone, which is set up in 1983, has recently been awarded more than £25,000 by Arts Council England to bring further music making opportunities through their inclusive and welcoming programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of similar groups in Sherwood, Beeston and West Bridgford, a new group in Mansfield was launched at the start of May, led by teacher Cliff McArdle.

Fun at Open Voices Mansfield

Open to all, the weekly singing group meets on Fridays, from 1.45-3.15pm, at the Newstart Theatre at Portland College, Harlow Wood, and is designed especially for individuals with a learning disability, and their family members/carers.

The warm and open sense of community is a great way to come together and connect through music, whether that is by singing or simply listening.

They are already off to a flying start and are keen to welcome along new members or volunteers interested, no singing experience is necessary, just a sense of enthusiasm to join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Voices is part of Music for Everyone’s health and wellbeing programme. The idea is to provide especially designed singing sessions for adults with learning difficulties or disabilities.

Open Voices Mansfield

Andy Gosling, Portland’s Newstart activities and theatre programme lead, said: “The college community has fully embraced Open Voices. As a now weekly fixture, our learners and citizens love coming together at the end of week to sing, dance and simply enjoy music.

“Cliff has been great, encouraging everyone to get involved with however they feel comfortable and always being on hand to support and guide. We have had an incredible start and hope more people can join us to connect through music and community.”