Music, literature, coal mining: a celebration of the life of Gideon Klein

Celebrate the life of Gideon Klein with music and literature. Dr David Fligg will talk about his book: "Don't Forget About Me: The Short LIfe of Gideon Klein, Composer and Pianist.' Exclusively for this event, local composer and pianist, Chris Miggells will perform a tribute by integrating some of Klein's music into a modern, original piece of music he has composed for this event.
By JIll RobinsonContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
Dr David Fligg will be talking about his book which chronicles the extraordinary and moving story about a young Czech pianist and composer Gideon Klein. Standing on the threshold of a promising career, Klein, was transported to Theresienstadt prison camp and ghetto. It was here that Klein composed his finest and most compelling music.

Klein was enslaved as a coal miner at an Auschwitz subcamp before he was killed in a massacre by retreating guards. His story, along with the compositions which remarkably survived Theresienstadt, is a most fascinating narrative of Czech Jews during the Holocaust and documents how one young man continued to make music in the face of evil.

Dr David Fligg is an Honorary Research Fellow at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Chris MiggellsChris Miggells
Chris Miggells recently enjoyed success with his sell out concert at 'The Iron Cathedral' within Clipstone Headstocks. Chris will be playing a unique piece of music which integrates Kleins original complex score into his own composition.

Join this exciting event combining the past and the present, history and the arts, all with our local coal mining heritage running through its seam.