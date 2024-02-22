Music, literature, coal mining: a celebration of the life of Gideon Klein

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr David Fligg will be talking about his book which chronicles the extraordinary and moving story about a young Czech pianist and composer Gideon Klein. Standing on the threshold of a promising career, Klein, was transported to Theresienstadt prison camp and ghetto. It was here that Klein composed his finest and most compelling music.

Klein was enslaved as a coal miner at an Auschwitz subcamp before he was killed in a massacre by retreating guards. His story, along with the compositions which remarkably survived Theresienstadt, is a most fascinating narrative of Czech Jews during the Holocaust and documents how one young man continued to make music in the face of evil.

Dr David Fligg is an Honorary Research Fellow at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Chris Miggells

Chris Miggells recently enjoyed success with his sell out concert at 'The Iron Cathedral' within Clipstone Headstocks. Chris will be playing a unique piece of music which integrates Kleins original complex score into his own composition.