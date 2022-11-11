Mansfield u3a offers something for everyone

Mansfield u3a, a “voluntary-led organisation for people no longer working full-time” welcomed Coun Andre Camilleri and Coun Stephen Garner to a members’ meeting.

Coun Camilleri, Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield south, said: “We really enjoyed the meeting and were so impressed with the turnout. It was impressive.

“I will always support organisations that encourage education and social interaction, especially for senior citizens like myself.”

Coun Andre Camilleri, right, and Coun Stephen Garner, with Mansfield u3a chairman Yvonne Kennison.

He told the meeting: “You can definitely count on my support going forward. Well done, keep up the good work, it is appreciated.”

The branch said Coun Garner, fellow Mansfield South county councillor and also Mansfield Council member for Racecourse, was a great support, attending many events and financially.

The branch, overseen by the Charity Commission, offers more than 30 groups – “we should have something to appeal to you” – including gardening, history, current affairs, bridge, soft tennis, bead-work, calligraphy, indoor curling, wine tasting, t’ai chi, walking. afternoon teas, trips and card crafting, “to name but a few”.

The branch also enjoyed a talk by Martyn Lloyd, entitled Passports, Assassins, Traitors and Spies.

A branch spokeswoman said: “Now we know how our current passports came into being.”

Dr Andrew Ward gave a talk to the gardening group, entitled The Late Show, and provided a comprehensive list of the plants he spoke about, many flowering from spring until late autumn.

Speakers have all been booked for the next year, while the social group is working hard on producing a calendar for the forthcoming year.

Members meetings are on the third Tuesday of each month, at 10am, at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium.