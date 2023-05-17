News you can trust since 1952
Langwith farm to open doors as part of special National Garden Scheme week

This week is the National Garden Scheme’s gardens and health week and for the third year running an online interactive digital publication The Little Yellow Book of Gardens and Health is available featuring personal stories and case studies which demonstrate the benefits which gardens can give people.

By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Featured in this years publication is Rhubarb Farm, Hardwick Street, Langwith, which is open on Thursday, May 18, from 10am-3pm.

The two-acre horticultural social enterprise provides training and volunteering opportunities to 90 volunteers from the area.

The farm consists of eight polytunnels, while 100 hens, pigs, a donkey and a shetland pony all live on the farm.

Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith.Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith.
In addition there is a forest school barn, flower beds, vegetable raised beds, willow dome and arch, comfrey bed and comfrey fertiliser factory. There is a small shop and a café with loo facilities. Some wheelchair access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, cashless payment available.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England and Wales, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors the scheme has donated more than £60 million to nursing and health charities, and made a donation of £2.88m in 2020.

Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, NGS is now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, The Queen’s Nursing Institute, Parkinson’s UK and Carers Trust.

Gardens and Health week.Gardens and Health week.
Related topics:Parkinson's UKMacmillan Cancer SupportMarie Curie