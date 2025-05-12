Mark your calendars and prepare to be transported to Japan as Japan Fest Mansfield 2025 returns, promising a spectacular day filled with captivating performances, interactive activities, and delectable cuisine! Date: 01/06/25 Time: 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM Location: Mansfield Rugby Club

This year's festival is set to be the most dynamic yet, featuring a diverse lineup of talented performers, including:

Meowgical Rosie – A captivating performer bringing whimsical and enchanting J-pop vibes.

DJ Manimal + Cerisina – A high-energy DJ set blending anime hits and a Hatsune Miku Tribute.

Fox Mask Painting

Sumie – A soulful musician gracing us with the sounds of the Koto.

J-FX – An anime rapper known for blending high-energy beats with anime-inspired lyrics and themes.

Tengu Taiko – Traditional Japanese drumming group creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Meian Maids – Bringing the charm of Akihabara’s maid cafés to life.

Meian Maid Cafe

Talks & Demos:

Bonsai Talk – Learn the art of Bonsai from an expert.

Sake Talk – Discover the rich history and flavours of Japanese rice wine.

Natto Talk – An informative session on Japan’s famous fermented soybeans.

Shogi Learn to Play

Japanese Tea Talk – Explore the calming world of traditional Japanese tea.

Activities for All Ages Include:

Experience the charm of the Meian Maid Café

Join the Tengu Taiko Workshop

Japan Fest Mansfield Poster

Marvel at Simon Bonsai’s intricate bonsai display

Strut your stuff in the Cosplay Parade

Immerse yourself in tradition with Kimono Wearing

Get creative with Happy Cat & Fox Mask Painting

Practice the art of Origami

Challenge your mind with Shogi (Japanese chess)

Show off your skills in the Manga Drawing Competition

Learn the basics of the Japanese Language

Enjoy the Anime Random Play Dance hosted by Wendy

Whether you're a fan of anime, traditional arts, or delicious food — Japan Fest Mansfield 2025 is the perfect day out for everyone! Bring your friends, family, and love for Japan.