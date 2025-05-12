Japan Fest Mansfield 2025!
This year's festival is set to be the most dynamic yet, featuring a diverse lineup of talented performers, including:
Meowgical Rosie – A captivating performer bringing whimsical and enchanting J-pop vibes.
DJ Manimal + Cerisina – A high-energy DJ set blending anime hits and a Hatsune Miku Tribute.
Sumie – A soulful musician gracing us with the sounds of the Koto.
J-FX – An anime rapper known for blending high-energy beats with anime-inspired lyrics and themes.
Tengu Taiko – Traditional Japanese drumming group creating an electrifying atmosphere.
Meian Maids – Bringing the charm of Akihabara’s maid cafés to life.
Talks & Demos:
Bonsai Talk – Learn the art of Bonsai from an expert.
Sake Talk – Discover the rich history and flavours of Japanese rice wine.
Natto Talk – An informative session on Japan’s famous fermented soybeans.
Japanese Tea Talk – Explore the calming world of traditional Japanese tea.
Activities for All Ages Include:
Experience the charm of the Meian Maid Café
Join the Tengu Taiko Workshop
Marvel at Simon Bonsai’s intricate bonsai display
Strut your stuff in the Cosplay Parade
Immerse yourself in tradition with Kimono Wearing
Get creative with Happy Cat & Fox Mask Painting
Practice the art of Origami
Challenge your mind with Shogi (Japanese chess)
Show off your skills in the Manga Drawing Competition
Learn the basics of the Japanese Language
Enjoy the Anime Random Play Dance hosted by Wendy
Whether you're a fan of anime, traditional arts, or delicious food — Japan Fest Mansfield 2025 is the perfect day out for everyone! Bring your friends, family, and love for Japan.