Japan Fest Comes to Mansfield: Celebrating Japanese Culture and Anime

Mansfield is about to get a taste of Japan like never before.

By Rhys KeilyContributor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:09 BST- 2 min read

For the first time ever, Otaku World is bringing Japan Fest to the town, a celebration of all things Japanese, from anime and music to food and culture.

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for anyone interested in Japanese culture, and features a line-up of exciting performers and activities.

Otaku World is thrilled to announce the event, celebrating Japanese culture and anime, at Mansfield Rugby Club, Eakring Road.

Taiko Drummers.
A team of passionate and motivated individuals have meticulously crafted the event to bring a small taste of Japan to Mansfield.

The highlight of the festival is the special guest appearance of J-pop star MION, a UK-based singer-songwriter from Japan.

Mion has released multiple hit singles, some of which have topped the Oricon Daily Charts. She honed her live performance skills in Japan and is now touring events all around the UK and France.

Queue for a past Japan Fest.
Her presence at Japan Fest is sure to delight fans of Japanese music.

In addition to MION's performance, there will be other exciting acts and performances to look forward to.

Nato Heads, an anime cover band, will take to the stage to showcase their musical talents, while traditional Japanese folk singer LJ English, and skilled shamisen player Liam will also perform.

A local dojo will showcase Japanese martial arts and DJ Manimal will provide a DJ set accompanied by anime visuals.

Japan Fest Mansfield Logo
Japan Fest will also host a range of activities, such as origami, kimono wearing, Japanese language lessons, Japanese sweet making, calligraphy, Mizuhiki jewellery making, Japanese quizzes, sake tasting, GO board game sessions, manga drawing competitions, Pokémon Switch tournaments, wax making, Japanese car presentations, and padded sumo wrestling.

The festival will also feature a variety of handpicked stalls, embracing the Japanese cultural theme.

The goal of Japan Fest is to cater to the Japanese community and create an environment where people of all ages can enjoy a day immersed in a culture that might otherwise be difficult to engage with.

Japan Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience for anyone interested in Japanese culture, anime, music, and more.

Japan Fest Food
The event is on Sunday, June 4, from 11am-6pm. For tickets, priced £8, plus booking fee, see ticketsource.co.uk/otakuworld

Stall Holder Japanese Pottery
Anime Candles
Japanese Calligraphy
Liam Shamisen Player
Learning Calligraphy
Martial Arts
