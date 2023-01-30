The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing on January 30, from 5.30-7pm, and February 4, from 10.30am-noon.

On February 1, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Pam Hoddy, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On February 5, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Pat Brown.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Private readings are available upon request.