Healing and divine events on offer at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing on January 30, from 5.30-7pm, and February 4, from 10.30am-noon.
On February 1, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Pam Hoddy, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.
On February 5, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Pat Brown.
Private readings are available upon request.
The annual membership fee of £6.50 is now due.