Healing and divine events on offer at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:06am

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing on January 30, from 5.30-7pm, and February 4, from 10.30am-noon.

On February 1, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Pam Hoddy, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On February 5, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Pat Brown.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Private readings are available upon request.

The annual membership fee of £6.50 is now due.

See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre