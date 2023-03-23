The play promises to explore societal, prominent themes such as isolation and loss whilst also being a funny and joke-cracking show.

Loud eaters. Slow walkers. People who say scone and not scone. Anything by Wham!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything That Annoys Me, And You is a funny, slightly weird, slightly, maybe massively, annoying, heartbreaking, heart-warming solo show that follows amateur astronomer Thomas ‘Tank’ Harbour.

Dan Daniels draws the title of the show.

Located in his small flat, on the night of the biggest meteor storm in more than 33 years, we chase Thomas as he sporadically rattles through the annoyances of everyday life.

However, with old scars reopening and some serious personal challenges arising, will Thomas manage to stay afloat or will he drown?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan is an actor born and raised in Mansfield. After moving to London to train at The Identity School of Acting, he has moved on to creating his own body of work. His first play, Bunker, had a sell-out run at the Etcetera Theatre, London, as part of the Camden Fringe Festival.

Everything That Annoys Me, And You has been created to help raise awareness on themes revolving around isolation and loss.

Dan said: “Isolation and loss remain two very real and very prominent themes that occur throughout our society and are something that everyone at some point in their lives will experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan is currently promoting a GoFundMe fundraiser – see gofund.me/9761d68a – to aid in raising awareness of the show, and the themes it explores, to allow members of the community to access it.

Dan said: “Talk around people who are coping with loss, along with people who feel as if they are alone and isolated, is a difficult subject. People often do not feel comfortable opening up about these areas. This play aims to correct that and showcases the negatives of remaining closed off and the positive attributes that opening up and talking have.”