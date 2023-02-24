With prostate cancer the biggest male cancer in UK, Sherwood Forest Art and Craft Centre aims to both inform and fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK with its fun Easter event, from April 7-9.

A spokesman said: “With crafters, games and fabulous raffles, we hope the Easter Weekend will be a smashing event alongside our two competitions, best Easter bonnet and nicest beard and ’tache.

Sherwood Forest Art & Craft Centre, Forest Corner, Edwinstowe.

On Friday, April 7, members of the knit & natter group will be dressing up as men and knitting willy-warmers, from 11am-2pm.

The following day sees the Easter bonnet and hat competition, with a parade and judging at 2pm, while Sunday, April 9, sees the “fancy beard and moustache competition”.

The spokeswoman said: “Start growing your whiskers and come to the judging – although beards can be stick-on or real, great creative.”

Photographs and judging are at 2pm.

