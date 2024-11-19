Crematorium service to remember loved ones at Christmas
Photos remembering loved ones will be screened during the service and there will be performances by Blidworth Brass Band and vocalist Lauren Polimos.
This year the service will include readings and carols and will be led by Civil Funeral Celebrant Mark Andrew.
Light refreshments will be available after the service and any donations received on the day will go to the John Eastwood Hospice, the Joint Crematorium Committee Charity of choice for 2024.
Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure at Mansfield District Council, said: "This memorial service is always a source of comfort for many residents at what can be an especially poignant time for many families, and gives people an opportunity to pay a personal tribute to their loved ones.”
If you would like an image to be displayed during the service, please ensure this is sent to the crematorium before 8 December. Photos can be emailed to the Crematorium team (link opens in email app). The team at the crematorium will confirm that your image has been received.
Families can also add messages to a memorial tree at the crematorium in the floral hall throughout December during normal opening hours.
The book of remembrance at the crematorium will be open during the festive period on:
23 December, 8am to 5pm
24 December, 8am to 1pm
25 December, 10am to 4pm
26 December, 10am to 4pm
27 December, 8am to 5pm
30 December, 8am to 5pm
31 December, 8am to 1pm
1 January, 10am to 4pm
2 January, normal opening hours resume.
Crematorium grounds remain open throughout the Christmas and New Year period for members of the public to lay wreaths outside. Wreaths will not be removed from the grounds until week commencing January 13.
Mansfield and District Crematorium in Derby Road is managed and operated by a joint committee comprising representatives from Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark and Sherwood district councils.