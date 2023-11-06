On 1st November members of Inner Wheel joined together to celebrate Warsop Inner Wheel’s 51st Birthday Charter, hosted by President Sharlotte Somerville.

The event was held at The Oaklands, Warsop, and over 60 guests joined together to celebrate the wonderful evening.

The night started off with introductions of District 22 Chairwoman Mary Hind and Member of Council Anne Lyons, whom the club were delighted to have join them in their celebrations.

After introductions were made, members of the committee had the honour of lighting the candles for the past, present, future and international. Past President Christine Parkin lit the candle to the past, President Sharlotte lit the candle to the present, the clubs youngest member Emily Somerville lit the candle to the future and International officer Joan Green lit the international one.

President Sharlotte Somerville enjoying her night

The members gave a small speech explaining why they are lighting each candle and the club’s past presidents also lit their own candle to the past. Shortly after President Sharlotte and Chairwoman Mary cut the beautiful Charter cake, which many guest ate with their cup of tea!

The food selected for the evening was a Hog Roast provided by Barlows and this went down a treat, many guests even went back for seconds it was that good! They also provided deserts for after which included a selection of cheesecakes and brownies. The food was absolutely delightful and thanks are given to Barlows for their support with the event.

After food had settled and guests had a warm drink, the next part of the event was the Roll Call. This was done a little differently to previous years, where instead of standing when their cub was called out, there were blue and yellow flags provided which all members held up high and proud! They were also an added little keep-sake to take home with them. Alongside the flags, each guest was given a beautiful hand made decoupage candle holder to keep, made by President Sharlotte herself.

Member Christine Fretwell had created magnificent flower displays for the centre of each table, to which were presented to the special guests at the end of the evening as a thank you for what they do.

Innerwheel members enjoying the evening

The very last part of the evening was the disco, DJ’d by Jacob Jepson a family friend of President Sharlotte’s, where many guests got up to boogie with each other! A range of music was played that everyone could enjoy and many ladies danced until the very end of the night.

President Sharlotte, her committee and the club had a brilliant Charter, held differently to previous years, it went down amazingly with every guest and they have had great feedback on the evening. With so many handmade touches, lots of time and energy put into making the evening as perfect as possible, it truly was a Charter to remember.

Towards the end of the week on Saturday 4th November, 5 members and 2 husbands met at Dukeries Garden Centre for an autumn walk however the weather was not on their side so coffee and cake was enjoyed instead!

