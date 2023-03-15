Bikers urged to join ride out from Mansfield Woodhouse in aid of life-saving air ambulance

The ride out – described as the “biggest ride out to date, not one to be missed” – is in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, a cause close to many biker's hearts.

LNAA offers a critically important emergency service, but receives no government funding whatsoever. It completes hundreds of life-saving missions each year at a cost of more than £1.5 million, funded entirely by charitable donations.

‘It’s all for charity’

Bikers deliver a previous fundraishing check to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

To help support this life-saving service, join bikers from all over the Midlands as they ride en masse from Two Wheel Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse to Willingham Woods via Ollerton, Tuxford and Gainsborough, then returning through Snareford, Burton & Edwinstowe, on Sunday, July 9.

Riders should arrive and register at Two Wheel Centre from 9am. Registration is £5 per person, and tea, coffee and breakfast butties will be available to purchase – with a donation from them going to the air ambulance.

‘Don't be late’

Previous turn out

The ride leaves at 10am. All bikes, quads and trikes are welcome, and marshals will guide the ride alongside both front and back markers. The ride will stop at Willingham Woods before heading back to Two Wheel Centre, where a charity raffle will take place at 1pm. Prizes include: BSB full hospitality passes, generously donated by MCAMS – Riders accident management,, TWC vouchers, Motorcycle Live tickets for 2023, Merlin jeans and many, many more.

Two Wheel Centre

Two Wheel Centre, based at Priory Works, Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse, is a family-run motorcycle dealership established for more than 35 years specialising in quality second hand motorcycles, new Suzuki motorcycles, new CFMoto quads and new Peugeot Scooters.

The centre has a large motorcycle showroom, fully-equipped workshop and MoT testing station, along with a well-stocked parts, clothing and accessories department.

Some of the raffle prizes from previous years.

The online store can be found at twowheel.co.uk where all stock is available to view.