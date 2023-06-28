The garden is open Thursdays-Sundays, from 10.30am-4pm Along with the 2km rose garden walk, Café Impromptu, part of the same group as Hopton Hall, has a 75 seat restaurant open in the grounds.

Some of the artists planned to attend Hopton Hall include:

Vice-president of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters Haidee-Jo Summers, Kathryn Watson, Jo Polmear, Jenny Aitken, Martin Sloman, Mandy-Jayne Ahlfors, Liz Wellby, Craig Longmuir, Roger Allen and more.

At the end of July, both a professional and an amateur artist will be awarded with a £1,000 commission to be permanently displayed at Hopton Hall. To take part in the Month of Art, simply turn up and get creative.