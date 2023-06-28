News you can trust since 1952
Unique experience: Month of Art at Hopton Hall

Visit Hopton Hall, it’s rose gardens and café during the Month of Art from Saturday, July 1.
By Callum RileyContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST

The garden is open Thursdays-Sundays, from 10.30am-4pm Along with the 2km rose garden walk, Café Impromptu, part of the same group as Hopton Hall, has a 75 seat restaurant open in the grounds.

Some of the artists planned to attend Hopton Hall include:

Vice-president of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters Haidee-Jo Summers, Kathryn Watson, Jo Polmear, Jenny Aitken, Martin Sloman, Mandy-Jayne Ahlfors, Liz Wellby, Craig Longmuir, Roger Allen and more.

At the end of July, both a professional and an amateur artist will be awarded with a £1,000 commission to be permanently displayed at Hopton Hall. To take part in the Month of Art, simply turn up and get creative.

Hopton Hall, near Wirksworth, Derbyshire, is well known for its crinkle crankle wall, that inspired the Duchess of Devonshire to create Chatsworth Estate’s Serpentine Hedges in 1953. The garden features British and French roses that use the shelter of the crinkle crankle wall to create rich and fragrant scents. Entry is £5 per adult and £2.50 per child aged six-16. Parking is free of charge. For more information, visit the Hopton Hall website at hoptonhall.co.uk