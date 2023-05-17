Mansfield artist and tutor to share 'dreamy' exhibition at museum
Mansfield Museum is set to launch a “dreamy” exhibition of work from an art tutor and his students.
Residents are invited to visit Mansfield Museum between Tuesday, May 30 and Friday, July 7, to see artist and tutor Jonathan Annable’s latest exhibition, Shed of Dreams.
The exhibition – which will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays, between 10am and 3pm – will display work from Jonathan and his students.
The collection includes a new selection of both large and small oil paintings, and this will be the first time they have been publicly on display.
Jonathan said: “The pandemic changed us all and I had to change how I provided art classes for my students due to having coronavirus, and my own recovery from it.
“I moved my art classes to my home studio – a 20-feet workshop shed at the bottom of my plant-filled garden.”
Jonathan has been working professionally as an artist and art tutor for the last 27 years and has his art displayed in numerous national and international exhibitions and private collections.
He said: “The art class lost some students and gained new ones too during the Covid pandemic.
“This exhibition is a celebration of art and how it helped us during such a dark time in our history.
“Creativity and the art of making helped us to get through the pandemic together.”
This will be an exhibition of varied art works and will contrast the professional artist and the student, with some art for sale during the exhibition.