Residents are invited to visit Mansfield Museum between Tuesday, May 30 and Friday, July 7, to see artist and tutor Jonathan Annable’s latest exhibition, Shed of Dreams.

The exhibition – which will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays, between 10am and 3pm – will display work from Jonathan and his students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection includes a new selection of both large and small oil paintings, and this will be the first time they have been publicly on display.

Mansfield Museum, located on Leeming Street.

Jonathan said: “The pandemic changed us all and I had to change how I provided art classes for my students due to having coronavirus, and my own recovery from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I moved my art classes to my home studio – a 20-feet workshop shed at the bottom of my plant-filled garden.”

Jonathan has been working professionally as an artist and art tutor for the last 27 years and has his art displayed in numerous national and international exhibitions and private collections.

He said: “The art class lost some students and gained new ones too during the Covid pandemic.

“This exhibition is a celebration of art and how it helped us during such a dark time in our history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Creativity and the art of making helped us to get through the pandemic together.”