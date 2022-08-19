News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield art festival set to return this September

A Mansfield art festival – providing accessible provisions for people with disabilities – returns this September.

By Phoebe Cox
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:29 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:29 pm

The Full Shebang Festival, hosted by First Art, an arts charity based in Creswell, will return to Mansfield town centre on Saturday, September 3, 10.30am-5.00pm. First Art works with people across Mansfield, Ashfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire – bringing ‘cultural experiences within reach’. Last year’s festival saw 10,000 people attend.Festival organisers have said how they believe this year’s event promises even more treats for those attending.Festival-goers will have the opportunity to experience performances from a range of artists from across the country – bringing interactive exhibitions to the community.The line-up includes workshops, interactive exhibitions, street performers, and a takeaway poetry emporium – where visitors are served with a personally tailored poem by a poetry chef.

“All performances are wheelchair accessible, with an accessible viewing area provided.

The festival is happening in Mansfield town on Saturday, September 3.

“We also have a team of access ambassadors on hand to make the event easier for those with access needs.”

For further information about the line-up – residents are advised to visit thefullshebang.co.uk for additional details.

The line-up includes street performers, interactive exhibitions and entertainers.
