The Full Shebang Festival, hosted by First Art, an arts charity based in Creswell, will return to Mansfield town centre on Saturday, September 3, 10.30am-5.00pm. First Art works with people across Mansfield, Ashfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire – bringing ‘cultural experiences within reach’. Last year’s festival saw 10,000 people attend.Festival organisers have said how they believe this year’s event promises even more treats for those attending.Festival-goers will have the opportunity to experience performances from a range of artists from across the country – bringing interactive exhibitions to the community.The line-up includes workshops, interactive exhibitions, street performers, and a takeaway poetry emporium – where visitors are served with a personally tailored poem by a poetry chef.