Hundreds of Nottinghamshire crafters embraced this years’ Inspire Charity Knitting Challenge, which takes place annually in the county.

Crafters have handcrafted more than 850 ‘brave bears’ which will be on public display at Mansfield Library until Wednesday, September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bears are currently growing in numbers at the library and after the exhibition, will be distributed by Nottinghamshire Police.

Brave Bears take over Mansfield Central Library.

This year’s crafty challenge has been supported by Nottinghamshire Council, Miner2Major Landscape Partnership Scheme, Nottinghamshire

Police, Newark and Sherwood Council and Creative Lives.

Nottingham textile designer Megan Crook designed the knitting and crochet patterns, decorated with a special Sherwood Forest acorn motif.

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive, said: “Our brave bears have captured the community this year.

Each bear has its own personality and character.

“The bears have transformed Mansfield Library’s walls and are delighting visitors coming in to use the library services.

“We’re overwhelmed by the response from our knitters, whose efforts will go on to help local charities support children during challenging times.

“A huge thankyou to our partners and everyone that got involved.

“The charity challenge would not be possible without the enthusiasm and talents of so many crafters year after year.”

From cosy woolly scarves to dapper bow ties, and bears of various sizes, every bear on the wall has its own personality.

Steve Cooper, deputy chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are delighted to support this year’s Charity Knitting Challenge project.

“And proud to be part of such a wonderful community scheme.

“We work alongside some amazing charities and groups supporting children in times of need.

“We can ensure each brave bear becomes a friend to a child in crisis.”

Supporters will full of praise for the community efforts.

Steve Little, scheme manager at Miner2Major, said: “What an amazing response by Nottinghamshire crafters to this year’s challenge.

“Hundreds of brave bears of different sizes and colours looking fabulous in their acorn jumpers and ready to bring comfort.