Aerialists, acrobatics and amusement take centre stage for Easter at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir's Adventure Playground

If you are juggling the family entertainment over the long Easter Weekend and are looking for inspiration, Belvoir Castle is hosting the ultimate show, which is set to dazzle every generation.

Boom Circus will be pitching its Big Top at the Belvoir Retail Village for three days only and bringing its talented team of acrobats, jugglers and aerial athletes to wow the crowds with their astonishing routines.

Performing two shows each day at 1:30pm and 4:30pm across the 19th, 20th and 21st April, audiences will see breathtaking ground acrobatics and jaw-dropping aerial feats, which have plenty of theatrical flair, comedic timing, storytelling and audience involvement.

The central character ‘Bert’ will have the crowds roaring with laughter and oohing with disbelief as he conquers his fears in a performance that defies gravity – taking guests on a journey of love and friendship.

Belvoir Castle in the spring

If visitors are inspired by the Boom Circus’ performances, they can take part in a Circus Skills Workshops hosted by Circus Wunderbar on 19th, 20th and 21st April. Adults and children can immerse themselves in the traditional skills that are essential for performers, including juggling, unicycling, stilt walking, hula hooping, diabolo and plate spinning.

Artiste Coordinator, Maya Tenenbaum Jones, from Boom Circus said: “The whole team are really looking forward to meeting our audiences at Belvoir Castle this Easter and excited to bring a family show which offers entertainment for everyone to enjoy together. It’s our goal to amaze them with daring moves all whilst telling the story of Bert, which highlights the importance of pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.”

A hub for families throughout the year, visitors can also ‘clown around’ on Belvoir Castle’s Adventure Playground, which will be open from Saturday 5th April to Monday 28th April with a circus themed trail full of twists, turns, bunting and balloons, leading to the iconic Hall of Mirrors with a circus-inspired surprise at the end. Guests can combine tickets for Boom Circus and the playground over Easter weekend, offering families an entire day of entertainment at the historic estate in Leicestershire.

The playground is inspired by the distinguished architecture of the Castle itself, with a giant timber castle, a sailing ship and a racing car perfect for fantasy-filled adventures. With multiple levels and areas to explore, the secret climbing wall and zip wires are firm favourites for all visitors.

Boom Circus

Belvoir’s animal park is also reopening in time for the Easter holidays. Located behind the Belvoir Retail Village, little ones can see their favourite farm animals including goats, donkeys, cows and sheep. Looked after by a dedicated team of experts, families will be able to feed the animals and read about them on special information boards.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle added: “Belvoir Castle is a beautiful one-stop destination in the heart of the midlands for families, groups of friends and loved ones looking to get together over Easter and the school holidays.

“Boom Circus is a hugely talented team of entertainers that will provide fun for every generation of the family. With a variety of themed activities taking place in the playground and around the Belvoir Retail Village there’s plenty to keep everyone amused and help parents juggle everybody’s interests.”

For adults, take a walk around the castle’s formal gardens as they burst into life in spring and enjoy some retail therapy at Belvoir Castle’s Retail Village.

Visi Bumbles Interiors, Tori Murphy textiles, The Belvoir Farm Shop, The Duchess Collection and the Belvoir Bistro, which serves a wide selection of British classics including gourmet burgers, hot sandwiches and a variety of refreshing soft drinks, coffees, teas and hot chocolate.

The newly re-opened Balloon Bar, open every Thursday to Sunday evenings from 5pm, also serves a selection of tapas dishes for dinner, delicious cocktails mixed by the in-house mixologists and wines made using grapes grown on the Belvoir Estate.

Early bird tickets are available for £20 for adults, £10 for children (3 – 16 years) until the end of March. Standard tickets are £25 for adults, £12 for children (3 – 16 years) and under threes enter for free.

To enter the gardens and playground, tickets booked in advance are £9 for adults, £5.40 for children and £7.20 for concessions.

For more information and to book tickets to Boom Circus and the adventure playground, please visit: www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/easter-boom-circus/