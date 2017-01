Redfaces are live at Nottingham’s Bodega next week as part of their latest UK tour.

Redfaces are four lads from Sheffield who are a rarity these days – a brand new guitar band.

Treading a well-worn path that nowadays is the road less travelled, the band are signed to RCA and their debut single, Kerosene, is out on February 3.

Their Bodega gig is on Tuesday, January 31

Ticket details are at www.bodeganottingham.com