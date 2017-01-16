All aboard the Vampires Rock Ghost Train

Time is running out to get your hands on tickets for Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock Ghost Train, the smash-hit show taking the

country by storm, when it bursts onto the stage once again at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Saturday February 4.

Due to phenomenal demand a matinee performance has been added at 4pm. The 8pm show is virtually sold out.

Hailed by some of rock’s royalty, Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock is a show like no other. With a twist of rock and a hint of comedy, and jam packed with the greatest classic rock anthems you know and love, you’re guaranteed to be on your feet.

Steve Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular sequel to the phenomenally successful Vampires Rock Musical Concert.

After more than a decade on tour with 3,000 live performances, five star reviews and over a million sales nationwide; it’s no surprise that the UK’s favourite Vampire Baron is back in the all new Vampires Rock Saga The Ghost Train.

As Club Live and Let Die burns to the ground, Baron Von Rockula - played by Steve Steinman - flees the ill-fated club with his band of blood sucking vampires in search of a new home. Eventually they come across an old abandoned fairground ride, The Ghost Train, where they take refuge and make this their new home. The Baron and his motley crew then set a cunning plan to lure victims into the ride and to live in rock ‘n’ roll hell forever.

Amidst mischief and mayhem, this hilariously funny show lives up to its rocking reputation. Packed with fang-tastic fire routines, guitar gods and sexy vampettes, performing some of the best rock anthems of all time, including tracks from Guns ‘n’ Roses, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi and many more.

You are going to need a ticket to ride, so get on the Ghost Train, it’s about to leave!

Tickets cost £24.09 (including 2.5 per cent booking fee) and are going like a ‘Bat out of Hell!’ so get your hands on some from the Box Office: 01623 633133 / www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk