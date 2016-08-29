Teversal bounce back to put six past Nostell MW

The up and down start to the season continued for Teversal with two tough away games bringing mixed results for the Tevie Boys.

Last Wednesday they travelled to AFC Emley but were beaten 5-1, Khyle Sargant with Tevie’s goal.

On Saturday Teversal hit the road again to face Nostell Miners Welfare and put in an excellent effort to record a well-deserved 6-2 victory.

The hosts could have taken the lead as early as the second minute when Fidelis Mhlolo broke clear but the striker guided his effort past the advancing Dale Sheppard but also wide of the target.

Teversal took heed of the warning and played themselves into the game with both Sargent and Mitchell going close or denied by timely blocks from Franck Zalo.

Zalo nearly made a contribution at the other end on nine minutes when he produced a powerful header from a Jacob Mason corner that smashed against the post before being scrambled clear.

Three minutes later Teversal managed to gain the initiative when Kurt Bamford delivered a low cross from the right that Mitchell took early to fire a fierce effort that saw Watson make a great effort low to his right, but the power of the shot was enough to squirm under the keeper and over the line for the striker to score his first goal since his transfer from AFC Mansfield.

Nostell went chasing the equaliser but some solid defending and an excellent save from Sheppard to deny an Alex Stacey effort denied them.

It was 2-0 when Sargent delivered a perfect cross to Brad Cox who calmly passed the ball into the back of the net after 25 minutes.

Two minutes later Nostell pressed the self-destruct bottom when trying to play out from the back, this time Mitchell intercepted a stray pass before crossing to Cox who set the ball for Sean Dickinson to fire a superb drive from 25 yards that again left keeper Richard Watson grasping at fresh air.

Sheppard denied Stacey in a one-on-one before half-time, and the cost of the miss was realised straight after the break when a 48th minute corner from Bamford found Tom Laister to head back across goal where Mitchell clinically volleyed home from six yards to make it 4-0.

Hungry for his hat-trick, Mitchell had a curling effort that beat Watson but it was slightly too high and clipped the bar on its way over.

Mitchell then put an effort just wide but the fifth goal came on 53 minutes when Bamford’s corner was headed into his own net by Blaine Kellett.

Mhlolo struck a post for Nostell and Sheppard denied Jacob Mason, but the hosts did get a goal back on 65 minutes when Mason cut inside and scored.

Teversal’s response was to go back up the park and create a few more chances before Dickinson forced Watson into an excellent save from yet another powerful drive, but with Mitchell on hand to complete an impressive hat-trick with yet another clinical strike on 69 minutes to make it 6-1 to Teversal.

The scoring wasn’t finished with young Luke Bacon making a slightly mistimed challenged that left the referee no option but to award a penalty in added on time with Joel Dixon making no mistake from 12 yards to give a final score of 6-2 in a game that was much closer than the scoreline may suggest.

Next up for Teversal is another away game on Saturday when they visit Grimsby Borough for a Toolstation Northern Counties East League Division One fixture with a 3pm kick-off.