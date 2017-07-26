World record for Hynd as he takes Summer Championships title

Mansfield swimmer Ollie Hynd has won gold at the British Summer Championships - and smashed his own world record in the process.

Hynd, 22, was competing in the S8 4o0m freestyle event at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, finishing in a time of 4.19.74 to win the multi-class final.

That eclipsed the 4.21.89 set in winning gold at the Rio Paralympics two years ago and also adds to his European and world titles in the same event.

He is due to compete in the 100m backstroke today (Wednesday) as he aims to add to his impressive tally of titles.