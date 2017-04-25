Success in key finals for proud Sutton Swimming Club

Proud Sutton Swimming Club enjoyed more success when the Nottinghamshire ASA stage-three finals were held.

The club’s A team returned home with the runners-up trophy after being pipped only by Leander in a hard-fought final, while the B team won the second-tier final outright. Many swimmers also clocked personal-best times.

The A team were impressive throughout, finishing with 164 points, just 23 behind Leander, with Sherwood third on 127, Arnold fourth, Bramcote fifth and Carlton Forum sixth.

They raced to seven victories, with the 12-year-old boys Callum Peel and Matthew Woodhall bagging two each, the 12-year-old mixed team of Peel, Woodhall, Alice Jones and Keira Dobbs taking their freestyle event and the 14-year-old girls Hollie Mae Dove and Chloe Quinn also triumphant.

The B team did brilliantly to beat three clubs with 186 points, six in front of Kimberley in an exciting tussle. They won 12 of the 37 events, with their victors being 12-year-olds Molly Etherington, Lauren Church, Michael Senior and Tom Polley, 14-year-olds Ellethea Hawley, Ryley Eyre, Gio Balanur, Ellie Bunker and Sophie Hutson and open swimmers Mia Fergie and Lauren Quinn.