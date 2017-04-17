On trail of summer success

Phil Shaw continued his fine recent form as Mansfield Harriers runners turned out in force for the first of five races in the Booth Decorators Summer League at Teversal.

Shaw was third in the over-50s category and 42nd overall in the men’s race at last week’s competition opener.

A total of 20 Harriers’ athletes completed the 4.5-mile course around local trails.

The event attracted a large field of close to 450 competitors.

First home for Mansfield on the night was recent recruit to the club Sam Bradley, who was placed a pleasing 27th.

Martin Fickling was the third Harrier home in 69th position.

He was followed by Garry Hodgkins 98th, Gary Towle 200th, Pete Wheldon 231st, Shaun Middleton 233rd, Graeme Baguley 263rd, Mark Burr 278th, Vikram Desai 284th and Pete Copcutt in 354th position.

In the ladies’ race, Maddy Collinge continued her dominance of local age-group races.

Collinge was 340th overall and first in the over-65 age group.

Kahli Johnson and ladies’ team manager Bev Armstrong both had very strong runs to place 168th and 190th respectively.

The fast-improving Karen Kowalski was the third Mansfield lady home in 324th place.

She was closely followed by Jackie Duers in 330th and Angela Purdue 344th.

Sarah Bradbury made a welcome return to club racing after recent illness.

Bradbury finished 388th followed by Heather Shone in 404th and Mel Ceney in 405th place.

In the team competition, the men were 10th and the ladies ninth 9th.

The combined team of seven men and three ladies were ninth overall.