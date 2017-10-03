Norwood Park on the shortlist for national golf award

Proud Norwood Park Golf Centre in Southwell is celebrating after being shortlisted for another national award.

Hundreds of nominations from across the country were received for the annual awards of the Golf Club Managers Association (GCMA). But Norwood Park is up for the management team of the year accolade, which is a real feather in the cap for its four-pronged team of general manager Paul Thornton, course manager Grant Lee, golf development chief Jackie Macey and head professional Rob Macey.

Norwood Park and other nominated clubs have received a visit from the awards judges, which is followed up by a formal interview. The winners will be announced at the GCMA’s 2017 conference in November.

The GCMA is the heading authority in golf club management and supports more than 1,800 secretaries and managers across the UK.