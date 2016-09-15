New record as Charlotte storms into Rio breaststroke final

Mansfield swim ace Charlotte Henshaw set a new Paralympic record of 1.38.11 as she stormed to victory in her heat in the SB6 100m breaststroke at the Rio Paralympics this afternoon.

Competing in her third Paralympics Charlotte comfortably booked her place in tonight’s final (9.50pm), but will face stiff competition for the gold medal from Australia’s Tiffany Thomas Kane, who quickly smashed Charlotte’s new record five minutes later with a heat two victory of 1.35.43.

Charlotte won her heat from GB team mate Ellie Simmonds in 1.43.49 with American Reilly Boyt third in 1.44.35.

Thomas Kane won from the USA’s Sophia Elizabeth Herzog in second in 1.38.22 and Aussie Tanya Huebner third in 1.42.66.

Charlotte has been on the British team for almost 10 years and has consistently won medals at major competitions.

At London 2012, she set a new Paralympic record of 1:39.64 in the qualifying heats of the 100m breaststroke SB6 and in doing so beating the Paralympic record set by teammate Liz Johnson in the first heat just minutes previously.

In the final, she further reduced this time to 1:39.16, but finished just 0.03 seconds behind Viktoriia Savtsova to take the silver medal as Johnson took bronze.